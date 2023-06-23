West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing Denis Zakaria.

The 26-year-old Swiss international was on loan at Chelsea this past season but he started just five league games for the Blues.

Zakaria clearly failed to establish himself as a key player for Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if he can make his mark at West Ham if the transfer goes through.

The Swiss international clearly does not have a future at Juventus and the Italian outfit will be looking to get rid of him permanently this summer.

The Hammers have shown interest in him and they will be hoping to sign him for a knockdown price.

West Ham are expected to lose Declan Rice this summer and they will need to bring in multiple midfield signings in order to replace their captain adequately.

Zakaria could be a useful option for them if he manages to recapture his peak form.

However, he must seek first-team assurances before making the move. The 26-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.