Agent confirms Liverpool are keen on 18-year-old defensive prodigy

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

According to the 18-year-old’s agent, Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him for some time and they are not the only club interested in the youngster. Apparently, clubs like Manchester City and Barcelona are interested in the player as well.

The 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Reds if they can secure his services.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal in the coming weeks.

The talented young defender’s agent has revealed in an interview with BOLD that a move to Liverpool might not be ideal for the 18-year-old. The youngster will be asked to join up with the under-23 side if he moved to Anfield but he should focus on playing first-team football in order to accelerate its development.

Regardless of how talented Dorgu is, he is unlikely to get first-team opportunities at Liverpool right away.

Meanwhile, the defender’s agent has also revealed that Liverpool can offer the player substantial money, but he has advised the 18-year-old to snub a move to Merseyside.

The opportunity to join a big Premier League club can be hard to turn down and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 18-year-old defender could prove to be a long-term asset for Liverpool if they can secure his services. However, they are unlikely to be able to offer him first-team opportunities apart from cup games.