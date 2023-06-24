Al-Hilal approach knocked back by Silva who prefers Premier League stay to Saudi money

The sheer amount of offers that are being made by Saudi Pro League teams to Premier League players and staff is quite incredible.

Just a few months ago, Cristiano Ronaldo stood alone as the one big name to move to the league, but since the transfer window has opened for business and the Saudi Public Investment Fund have been given clearance to sign players, the merry-go-round doesn’t appear to have stopped turning.

Though it’s a route that many won’t necessarily wish to go down, the riches on offer will clearly tempt a lot of stars to make the move.

Whether there’s any longevity to the project will only be seen over time but one thing is clear, and that’s the Saudi Pro League can no longer be ignored or dismissed as second-rate.

They’re not going away and, if things end up going the way that PIF hope, then the footballing landscape could change immeasurably over the next few years.

One person that will definitely be staying put in the English top-flight is Fulham manager, Marco Silva.

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Wolves and Coventry striker passes away aged just 45 Manchester City plotting stunning move for PSG star who they feel is ‘essential’ for the team Guardiola is building Fabrizio Romano says Leeds have just sorted out £18m player’s transfer

According to Hammy End, he has snubbed an approach from Al-Hilal, who were similarly knocked back by Lionel Messi earlier this month.

It’s refreshing to see that some people will still put their values before money, though Al-Hilal are unlikely to be deterred from trying to poach Europe’s best.