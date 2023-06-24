Arsenal on the verge of completing super signing says reliable journalist

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal board are certainly not messing about in the transfer market this summer, as they look to bridge the gap to title favourites, Man City, during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard has to use the Gunners failure to take last season’s title when they seemed well placed to do so as motivation for the forthcoming nine months.

Whether the squad will be able to take on board any lessons from the late-season collapse won’t be able to be assessed until everyone reports back for pre-season training.

When they do that, they may well have another new team-mate in tow, as Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has announced that the north Londoners have almost secured one signing.

Jurrien #Timber, on verge to join Arsenal! Bayern is not involved at this stage. The player wants to join @Arsenal. Verbal agreement is done. ?? All depends on the the second official offer now

?? Agreement expected between €40-45m transfer fee + bonus payments. Would be a… pic.twitter.com/zz7Q8HmzXQ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2023

Plettenberg notes that Jurrien Timber, who worked under Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax, is virtually signed and sealed by Arsenal.

Rudy Galetti has told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils are still exploring the possibility of signing Timber, however, it does seem that any rekindled interest is too little, too late.

Should the Gunners be successful in their pursuit, coming so quickly after trying to conclude the capture of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, it should then leave the way clear for the club to attack the Declan Rice transfer scenario.

Come out on top in those negotiations too, and Arteta can be proud of the transfer business conducted by the club already.