Arsenal are hoping to sign the Ajax defender Jurrien Timber during the summer transfer window.

A report from Daily Mail claims that the Gunners have had a £30 million bid rejected for the 22-year-old defender.

Apparently, Mikel Arteta is a fan of the player and he wants to sign the Dutchman before the window closes. The Gunners are now preparing to intensify their efforts to sign the player and submit an improved offer for him.

Ajax value the player at around £50 million but it seems unlikely that Arsenal will pay that kind of money for him. It is fair to assume that the two clubs will have to reach a compromise in order for the transfer to go through.

Timber is likely to be tempted to join Arsenal this summer. Apparently, the defender is a target for Manchester United as well.

The Red Devils need to add more depth to their defence if Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof move on in search of regular playing time this summer.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit as well. The injury to William Saliba towards the end of the campaign derailed their title race and Arsenal cannot afford to be in that position once again.

The Gunners are back in the Champions League and they will need a bigger and bigger squad to compete on all fronts.

Timber could prove to be a quality acquisition for the North London club.

The 22-year-old is extremely comfortable on the ball and he can operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus.

If Arsenal can sign him for a reasonable price this summer, the move could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run.