Aston Villa are keen on signing the West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rico Richards.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are currently in advanced talks to sign the 19-year-old attacking midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Unai Emery and his recruitment team are confident of getting the deal done and the 19-year-old could prove to be a superb, long-term investment for the West Midlands club.

The 19-year-old’s contract with West Brom expires at the end of June, and he will be able to join the Premier League club on a free transfer.

Richards is highly rated in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to Aston Villa could help him develop and fulfil his potential. Working under a top-class coach like Unai Emery will help the player improve.

Signing a talent like him on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can get the deal across the line.

Villa will need to improve the squad before the summer transfer window closes.

They could be playing European football next season if they manage to get through the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. They need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Richards will be hoping to get ample first team action next season if the move to Aston Villa goes through. Transfer to the Premier League would be a major step up in his career and he will be hoping to prove his quality at the highest level.