Chelsea have terminated star player’s contract allowing him to join European giants on a free transfer

Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly completed the transfer to Italian giants Inter Milan on a 2 year contract. 

According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender has agreed personal terms with Inter Milan and will join the Serie A club on a 2 year deal.

Such is the respect between the club and the player that Chelsea will terminate his contract which is valid until next year to allow him to join the Italian side.

Azpilicueta joined the club in 2012 and has earned the status of a legend with his performances on and off the pitch.

He has been a key player for Chelsea over the years guiding them to winning almost every possible trophy.

He played over 500 games for the Blues, scoring 17 goals and assisting 56 others. He will depart as a Chelsea legend,

He is not the only player leaving Chelsea. N’golo Kante has already finalised a move to Saudi Arabia while Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly are also set for a summer exit.

 

 

