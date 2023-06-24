Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton before the summer transfer window closes.

A report from Evening Standard claims that Chelsea are now making good progress in negotiations to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.

Apparently, Caicedo is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge and he is ready to agree personal terms with the London club. Brighton have already rejected a £60 million bid from Chelsea for the star midfielder and their holding out for a fee close to £100 million.

Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay a premium for Caicedo.

The Blues spent a club-record fee on Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window.

Caicedo has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class midfielder.

Chelsea need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder, especially after the departure of N’Golo Kanté. Furthermore, the Blues will be without Mateo Kovačić next season as well.

Improving the midfield department should be the top priority for Mauricio Pochettino and Caicedo would be a superb long-term investment.

The 21-year-old could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

Apart from his ability to win the ball back, Caicedo will add close control, ball retention, pressing ability and flair to the Chelsea midfield.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Brighton during the January transfer window as well, but the Seagulls managed to hold on to him back them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the coming weeks.