Club confirms the signing of Leicester City man

Unfortunately for Leicester City, relegation from the Premier League and into the Championship was always going to mean changes at the football club.

The Foxes tried their best until the bitter end, but it just wasn’t enough to keep them on the right side of the trap door into English football’s second tier.

It’s believed that the Championship is one of the hardest leagues to get out of, and unless Leicester can bounce straight back up, their tenure there could be for a while yet.

The lower reaches of the English football pyramid – Leagues One and Two – are littered with clubs that, not so long ago, were plying their trade in the English top-flight.

Unable to return immediately, the loss of key players and drop in gate receipts as attendances dwindled will have contributed to their inability to haul themselves back up to the top table of domestic football.

The pressure on new manager, Enzo Maresca, is therefore obvious, and it will be interested how another former Man City number two does when branching out on his own.

He’ll have to do so without his Head of Medicine, Dr. Mark Waller, however.

According to the official Rangers website, Dr. Waller is returning to the Scottish giants after a season at the Foxes, and will be their Director of Medical and Performance.