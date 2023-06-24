“Definitely looking at him” – Journalist confirms Spurs are interested in signing Wolves star

Tottenham are interested in signing Wolves defender Max Killman according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Tottenham are in a hunt for a new defender and the Wolves defender is on the list of players Ange Postecoglou is keen on signing.

Ryan Taylor suggested that Wolves could be willing to part ways with Kilman if Spurs were to make a bid, as it would provide them with the financial means to bolster their team during the summer recruitment period.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I think ultimately it’d be down to Julen Lopetegui and what he feels, but I think Wolves could probably do with another big sale like that because it would help them have finances to recruit even further.

“I think Killman is an underrated defender and I think the likes of Tottenham and West Ham are definitely looking at him. I do rate him quite highly actually, having watched him a few times closely this season and his ability to pass with both feet is exceptional.”

The 26-year-old is expected to cost Spurs around £25 million to £30 million.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire. Several reports have reported it with former Spurs defender Craig Dawson also voicing his support for the club to sign the England defender.

The North London club are expected to sign a couple of defenders this summer, with the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez likely to leave.

While the club was previously linked with top-class defenders under previous manager Antonio Conte, their current unstable situation and absence from the Champions League next season could make it challenging to attract high-profile players.