Ex-Wolves and Coventry striker passes away aged just 45

Saturday afternoon brought the awful news that a former Wolves and Coventry City player who had played in the Premier League had succumbed to a heart attack and passed away at the age of just 45.

Cedric Roussel may not be a household name to many, but he played alongside Robbie Keane, Gary McAllister and Moustapha Hadji at Coventry and also represented his country, Belgium, on a handful of occasions.

Known as ‘the entertainers,’ the team played some sparking football under manager Gordon Strachan, but they were unable to prevent relegation to the second tier in 2001.

According to transfermarkt, that was the last time they played in the English top-flight.

The news was broken on the official Coventry City website, who detailed that the player scored on 11 occasions for the Midlands-based club during his 43 games played for the Sky Blues during 1999-2001.

His injuries forced a move to near neighbours, Wolverhampton Wanderers, before the player moved back to his homeland and enjoyed spells at Mons and Genk.

Thereafter, he would turn out for clubs in Italy, Cyprus, Belgium and Russia, during a nine-year spell in which he played for 10 different clubs.

To pass away at such a young age is very sad indeed, and the whole football world will be in mourning with his former clubs at this time.