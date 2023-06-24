Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City have “agreed personal terms” with phenomenal defender

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City continue to strengthen their squad despite having just won a historic treble this past season winning the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League titles.

They are on the verge of completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

It has also been reported that Pep Guardiola has requested the club to sign PSG star Achraf Hakimi and the club are prepared to splash the cash on him as they feel he is going to be essential to the team Guardiola is trying to build.

And Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the treble winners have agreed personal terms with Croatian superstar Josko Gvardiol.

He added that the clubs will now hold talks to come to an agreement over the fee. RB Leipzig hope to keep the player at the club and will not accept any bid less than €100m which would make him the most expensive centre-back ever.

More Stories / Latest News
“The one that I would really love” – Journalist wants to see West Ham sign creative midfielder
Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham are interested in Bundesliga star and talks have already taken place
West Ham’s ace up their sleeve should they attempt to hijack Tottenham’s bid for highly-rated defender

Gvardiol had a phenomenal World Cup in Qatar helping his side reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

He would be brought in as Aymeric Laporte’s replacement who has been linked with a summer exit. It was previously reported that the Frenchman is unhappy having fallen down the pecking order at City this past season and will look for a move away.

More Stories Josko Gvardiol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.