Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City have “agreed personal terms” with phenomenal defender

Manchester City continue to strengthen their squad despite having just won a historic treble this past season winning the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League titles.

They are on the verge of completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

It has also been reported that Pep Guardiola has requested the club to sign PSG star Achraf Hakimi and the club are prepared to splash the cash on him as they feel he is going to be essential to the team Guardiola is trying to build.

And Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the treble winners have agreed personal terms with Croatian superstar Josko Gvardiol.

He added that the clubs will now hold talks to come to an agreement over the fee. RB Leipzig hope to keep the player at the club and will not accept any bid less than €100m which would make him the most expensive centre-back ever.

Understand Manchester City have now agreed personal terms with Joško Gvardiol ?? #MCFC Pep Gvardiola rates Joško highly. Talks will take place between clubs; RB Leipzig hope to keep Gvardiol, won’t sell for less than €100m. Leipzig want Joško to be most expensive CB ever. pic.twitter.com/hJRp5nCbig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

Gvardiol had a phenomenal World Cup in Qatar helping his side reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

He would be brought in as Aymeric Laporte’s replacement who has been linked with a summer exit. It was previously reported that the Frenchman is unhappy having fallen down the pecking order at City this past season and will look for a move away.