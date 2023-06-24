Fabrizio Romano says Leeds have just sorted out £18m player’s transfer

Although Leeds United’s new owners, 49ers Enterprises, are yet to appoint a new manager or director of football, there is still business being done behind the scenes.

With pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign due to start in just a few weeks, time is of the essence for the Elland Road outfit’s owners.

There’s little doubt that the club need to hit the ground running if they want to have any chance of bouncing straight back up to the Premier League, and in order for that to be the case, player sales are a consideration right now, not in three or four weeks time.

Of course, there does need to be a period of reflection by the new owners, to understand exactly what the new manager will need once he has been announced, and how certain aspects can be achieved.

Going ‘all in’ before a system has even been put in place can’t be the right way to go about things either.

It’s a delicate balance. A chicken and egg situation almost.

One player who is certain not to be at Elland Road next season is Diego Llorente.

AS Roma and Leeds United are closing in on deal for Diego Llorente to re-join Roma until the end of the next season. ?? #ASRoma #LUFC Deal being completed as final details have been discussed overnight. pic.twitter.com/L1G48tQGqi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

The player, who was on loan last season at Jose Mourinho’s Roma, is destined to head back to the Serie A giants for next season.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, final details were discussed overnight and the deal is almost complete.