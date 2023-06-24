Former West Ham star says it will be difficult for Declan Rice to turn down Man City

The future of West Ham captain, Declan Rice, is still up in the air at the moment, with no decision made on whether he will sign for Arsenal, Man City or end up staying at the London Stadium.

Rice, 24, is believed to want to play Champions League football, and to that end, both the Gunners and the Cityzens can help him achieve his immediate aims.

If it’s silverware he’s after too, although he’s only just lifted the Europa Conference League title, there are evident chances to top that in either north London or the north west.

Though it’s pretty clear that Man City are ahead of Arsenal in terms of their project, signing for the Gunners does afford Rice the luxury of not having to move lock, stock and barrel to another part of the country.

Notwithstanding that, former West Ham player and a man who was also assistant to David Moyes until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Stuart Pearce believes it would be very hard for Rice to turn down the overtures of Man City.

“If Manchester City come knocking, it’s a difficult one to turn down,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think that statement of intent, if it is Manchester City, will almost blow a few of them (Premier League teams) away before we start.”

Such an opinion is unlikely to endear him to the faithful who once sang his name from the terraces, but whether his words will have an effect on what Rice wants to do next is unlikely.

Captain of the club, Rice clearly has strength of character and will make his own mind up on which future employer will best serve his ambitions.