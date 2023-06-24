Leeds name their price for Tyler Adams; he can leave the club

It was almost a foregone conclusion that once Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship was confirmed, there would be something of a fire sale at the club.

Players will leave simply because they don’t see themselves playing in the English second-tier, and some will have to be sold because their salaries are no longer affordable.

Neither scenario is particularly great, however, that’s the stark reality of dropping out of the top-flight.

Moreover, some players that do leave can earn a pretty penny for the club which will come in very handy indeed as the Elland Road outfit look to tighten their belts and save some money.

Keeping hold of Tyler Adams was always unlikely though Leeds have slapped a £40m price tag on him according to The Shields Gazette.

As the club don’t yet have a manager or a sporting director in place, new owners, 49ers Enterprises will likely do what they see fit for the Yorkshire-based club until someone is appointed.

That can’t be the best way to conduct business and who is to say that the new manager, when he’s eventually appointed, won’t want the USMNT captain to stay put and lead the charge in the 2023/24 campaign.

The issue of course is that Adams himself is likely to want to keep playing at the highest level, so if any club were to offer the asking price, the new man in charge might be too late to have any say whatsoever.