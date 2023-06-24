Man City considering late transfer hijack for £50m Serie A title winner

Despite being close to signing for Bayern Munich, according to recent reports, Napoli defender Kim Min-jae could become the subject of a very late transfer approach from Manchester City.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning Cityzens are tempted by the prospect of hijacking Bayern Munich’s efforts to sign South Korea’s Kim.

Helping to guide Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 last season, Kim, 26, has established himself as one of Europe’s leading central defenders.

Consequently, with a release clause believed to be worth around a modest £50m set to activate next month, Napoli’s number three has been in demand.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, failure to progress in talks to sign the 26-year-old has led to the Red Devils withdrawing their interest, and although that provided Bayern Munich will a clear path to completing a deal, these latest reports suggest the blue half of Manchester may have other ideas.

Although fans do not know Kim’s preference when it comes to his next destination, considering Manchester City have just lifted three of the sport’s biggest trophies and are showing no signs of slowing down, turning down a move to the Etihad seems incredibly unlikely.