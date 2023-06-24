Man United drop interest in Mason Mount as they attempt to beat Chelsea to Caicedo signing

It appears that Man United have become fed up with being messed around by Chelsea when it comes to a transfer for Mason Mount, and the Red Devils have now turned their attentions to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

England international, Mount, was known to have agreed personal terms with the north west giants, and as The Times (subscription required) note, United do have sympathy with him that a deal hasn’t been able to be concluded.

However, it’s clear that Erik ten Hag wants to move swiftly when it comes to identifying targets and then move to acquire them, and with the Blues knocking back each proposal that United have made to this point, a line has been drawn in the sand.

With Mount putting his eggs in one basket, it could affect his chances of teams like Liverpool perhaps coming back in for him, leaving the player having to potentially stay at a club that he doesn’t want to play for.

The Times note that Caicedo will cost more money than Mount but favourable contract terms and age difference are, apparently, reasons for United to pursue the player.

The entire saga is a lesson in how to conduct things properly, and United will believe that they did all they could to persuade Chelsea to sell.

Understand Chelsea have just rejected Manchester United third bid for Mason Mount. ?? #MUFC It hasn’t met Chelsea valuation — as Chelsea counter offer is £58+7m to get it done. Chelsea have also offered to meet in person to resolve in everyone’s interests. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/ODt4eZIdCf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

It will be interesting to see if the west Londoners try and counteract this latest development by accepting the offer that they originally turned down on Friday night, or if they too are quite happy with how the situation has ended up.