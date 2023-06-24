Man United running the rule over £100,000 per week Everton star

Everton stayed in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth last season with a final day win, and Sean Dyche needs to be on alert ahead of the new season as it appears that Man United could be sniffing around one of his stars.

Both the Toffees and the Red Devils are in transition at the moment but for entirely different reasons.

Everton have had a switch around at board level but essentially much the same senior staff are being kept on to help the club move seamlessly into a new stadium near the Liverpool docks.

Man United are in limbo somewhat, as takeover talks that have been ongoing for more than seven months are still showing no sign of being completed.

That’s unlikely to stop Erik ten Hag at least enquiring as to the availability of certain players and, once there’s a confirmed transfer war chest available, discussions can progress.

According to Dean Jones, writing for Give Me Sport, Everton’s Amadou Onana, is the player of interest to United.

At this stage it seems that reports are being gathered on the player and no more according to Jones, however, the fact that the Old Trafford outfit are doing some digging would suggest that there’s a possibility the £100,000 per week (per Spotrac) star could swap Merseyside for Manchester in due course.