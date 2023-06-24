Mason Mount deal under threat as Man United ‘unhappy’ with Chelsea

Manchester United’s pursuit of Mason Mount continues to encounter problems.

The Red Devils are eager to sign at least one high-profile midfielder as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his options ahead of an important season next time out, which, after finishing third in the Premier League, will see the club compete in the Champions League.

While a top striker remains United’s priority, talks to sign Mount after the midfield opted against renewing his deal at Stamford Bridge, have been ongoing for quite some time.

What’s the latest on Mason Mount to Man United?

So far placing three bids, all of which have been rejected, United are no closer to landing the former Derby County loanee now than they were at the end of the season.

And according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, Chelsea’s sky-high valuation, as well as their unwillingness to budge on those demands, have left their English rivals feeling ‘unhappy’.

Believed to be wanting at least £65m for their academy graduate, Chelsea are said to be overvaluing the England international due to the fact he has just 12 months left on his deal.

As for United, failure to make any kind of progress in their efforts to bring the 24-year-old to Old Trafford will likely result in alternative targets being sounded out. A shortlist of four midfield players is believed to exist but Mount remains Ten Hag’s overall top choice.