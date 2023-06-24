Newcastle make enquiry for 25-year-old defender

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Slovakian defender David Hancko.

According to a report from Footmercato, Newcastle have enquired about the Slovakian defender.

It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interests with the concrete bid in the coming weeks.

Hancko has been a key player for Feyenoord since joining them and he has a contract with them until the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old helped his side win the league title this past season and Feyenoord are under no pressure to cash in on him. The Dutch outfit are likely to demand a premium if Newcastle come calling.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more depth to their squad especially now that they are in the Champions League.

Hancko could prove to be a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman.

Newcastle already have one of the best defensive units in the league but they need to improve further in order to compete on all fronts.

Hancko signed for a fee of €6 million from Slavia Prague and it remains to be seen if Newcastle can sign him for a reasonable price.

The Slovakia defender certainly has the potential to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Newcastle.

The opportunity to join an ambitious club like Newcastle could be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they certainly have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer. They will be hoping to put together a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies and Hancko might want to join the revolution at St James’ Park.