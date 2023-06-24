Newcastle tracking 23-year-old Juventus star ahead of potential second Serie A raid

Newcastle United have had a busy week.

After recently agreeing to a deal with AC Milan, the Magpies are preparing to announce they’ve signed midfielder Sandro Tonali for £60m (€70m).

However, despite the excitement surrounding Tonali’s impending arrival in the northeast, according to a recent report from FootMercato, Eddie Howe’s side could be set to sign another star from Serie A.

Believed to have several positions in need of reinforcing ahead of next season, which will include Champions League football after the side finished fourth in the Premier League, Newcastle were also heading for a busy and important summer transfer window.

Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies tracking Dusan Vlahovic

And despite having Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson among his options, with neither boasting Champions League experience, it is likely Howe will look to bring in a new striker, and the name, according to these latest reports, at the top of the Englishman’s wishlist is Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, 23, only signed for the Turin club from Fiorentina less than two years ago, but averaging around one goal every three games, it is clear the Serbian has struggled to settle in, and consequently, has failed to live up to his whopping £82m price tag (TM).

Looking to be in need of a new challenge as he aims to kickstart his career again, following in Tonali’s footsteps and moving to St James’ Park could be on the cards for the highly-rated 23-year-old.