Peter Drury will still have a side hustle whilst working for Sky Sports

Things are going to seem a little bit different on Sky Sports from the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

With Martin Tyler having departed as the main football commentator after over three decades of loyal service, the broadcaster had to bring in just the right option in his stead.

Where perhaps Tyler was an acquired taste for many, Peter Drury seems to be universally admired for the enthusiastic way in which he describes the action in front of him.

He appears to have this great gift of picking the right words at just the right moment, without it ever sounding corny or cliche.

That’s an incredible skill to possess and it will be interesting to see how viewers react to his commentary when they hear it for the first time in August.

Though he might now be considered as the main man as far as commentary goes, he will still have a side hustle.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Vinicius Jr misses sitter after Dybala put it on a plate for him – proceeds to sign autographs for the crowd Chelsea complete signing of striker that will join in October Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City have “agreed personal terms” with phenomenal defender

According to World Soccer Talk, Drury will continue to do the Saturday games for the US audience, picking up the mic for NBC Sports/Peacock.

Clearly, weekends are going to be even busier for Drury going forward, though if his enthusiasm for what he does is genuine, and there’s nothing to suggest otherwise, one can imagine that he’ll take it all in his stride and enjoy spreading his iconic soundbites to an even wider audience.