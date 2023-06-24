Photo: Rapper Aitch spotted on stage at Glastonbury wearing new Man United shirt

Supporters of Man United will have got one of the first glimpses at the new home shirt on Saturday afternoon as British rapper, Aitch, performed at Glastonbury wearing it.

Unlike the 2022/23 shirt, the new season’s version has no collar, but a ‘v’ neck. Black piping down each side of the shirt is also a subtle difference.

The sponsor logo is the same as last season with one minor difference – the words are to the left of the design as you look rather than the right.