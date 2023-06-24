Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to improve his defensive unit with the Brazilian’s signing.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has established himself as a key player for the Italian club since joining them last summer for €41 million and he could prove to be a quality signing for Tottenham as well.

Tottenham defenders Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have been linked with moves away from the club this summer. Clement Lenglet has already returned to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

It is evident that Tottenham are in need of defensive reinforcements.

Cristian Romero is the only quality defender at the club right now and Spurs must look to bring in a reliable partner for him.

Bremer has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can convince Juventus to part ways with the defender.

The Brazilian could be tempted to move to the Premier League and Spurs might be able to offer him a more lucrative contract compared to the Italian club.

However, Tottenham have failed to secure Champions League qualification and that could complicate matters.

Top players will want to compete at the highest level and Spurs are going through a period of transition.

Bremer has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could transform Tottenham defensively. However, convincing him will not be easy, especially without the lure of Champions League football.