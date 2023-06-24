Video: Ronaldinho, Vinicius Jr and Dybala link up to score stunning goal in Charity match against Roberto Carlos’ team

Ronaldinho rolled back the years as he teamed up with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and AS Roma’s Dybala during the charity game between Ronaldo’s XI and Roberto Carlos’ XI.

Some of football’s biggest legends combined with some of the present star players to raise money for the charity match called The Beautiful Game.

Ronaldinho’s team won 4-3 and the best goal of the night was scored by Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. Ronaldinho, Paulo Dybala and Vinicius linked up, with the Brazilian legend picking up the ball from a Dybala pass before showcasing a series of skills and then played an outrageous pass for Vini sending him through on goal.

Vinicius Jr finished off the move in style. He waited for the defender and goalkeeper to come towards him before chipping the ball over them.

Watch the goal below: