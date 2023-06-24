Video: Saudi club troll Barcelona as they announce the signing of their long-term target Ruben Neves

Saudi club Al-Hilal have trolled Barcelona in their announcement video of new signing Ruben Neves.

Barcelona were strongly linked with a move for the Wolves midfielder who they eyed as a replacement for Sergio Busquets who left the club to join Inter Miami.

But instead of joining the Spanish giants, the Portuguese midfield maestro decided to become the latest big name player to move to Saudi Arabia.

And in the announcement video, Al-Hilal took a cheeky dig at Barcelona. Right at the start of the video, a message can be saying saying ‘Ruben Neves joins Barcelona’ as a reference to all the reports linking him with the La Liga winners.

Watch the clip below: