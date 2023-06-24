Video: Vinicius Jr misses sitter after Dybala put it on a plate for him – proceeds to sign autographs for the crowd

The charity game between Ronaldinho’s XI and Roberto Carlos XI in Orlando was quite a spectacle with the former Barcelona man’s team coming on top winning it 4-3.

Some of the biggest names in football both past and present came together to play the fund-raiser game called The Beautiful Game.

During the game, there was a moment when Paulo Dybala played a great ball in for Vinicius Jr, sending him one on one against the goalkeeper only for him to produce a shocking miss. He reacted to the miss by going over to the crowd behind the goal and started signing autographs for the fans.

Watch the incident:

 

Vinicius Jr was on the scoresheet though and it was perhaps the goal of the game. He was assisted superbly by none other than Ronaldinho himself who played in an outrageous ball for him to send him through. And the Real Madrid man finished it off in style chipping it over the goalkeeper.

