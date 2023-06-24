West Ham’s ace up their sleeve should they attempt to hijack Tottenham’s bid for highly-rated defender

Things are already beginning to hot up in the transfer market this summer, with West Ham having an ace up their sleeve if they decide to hijack Tottenham’s pursuit of a highly-rated defender.

The Hammers could well have significant funds to spend if they’re able to sell Declan Rice to the highest bidder, although much could depend on how much of the money chairman, David Sullivan, allows David Moyes to reinvest.

Clearly, if the east Londoners wish to improve their squad, those improvements aren’t going to come cheaply, and any selling club would love for teams to get into an auction situation over their players, as could happen with Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

The 24-year-old is being pursued by the White Hart Lane outfit according to 90Min, seemingly showing that Ange Postecoglou is setting out his stall early.

Whether the chase for Tapsoba is a successful one will, ultimately, depend on an agreement with Leverkusen on fee and the player’s own wishes.

Where West Ham can feel confident is that their new technical director, Tim Steidten, used to work at Leverkusen.

Knowing the club, the way it works and the people within it will surely hand the Hammers an advantage if they decide to progress any interest in the player.

The deals being done earlier in the window are of obvious benefit to all as it means things can settle down well ahead of the new season, rather than any last-minute purchases upsetting the team dynamic.

However, the chase for Tapsoba could have some time to run yet.