Mexican international Hirving Lozano has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer.

According to his former intermediary Alessandro Manfrecola (via Mondo Napoli), the player is now being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but he has always dreamt of playing in the Premier League.

Apparently, the player has always wanted to join clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

The versatile 27-year-old has been an important squad player for Napoli over the years, but he is expected to move on this summer. He helped the Italian side win the league title this past season.

He is no longer a starter for the Italian club and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. The attacker has just one year left on his current contract with the Italian outfit and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Although Liverpool and Manchester United need to add more depth to their attack, it is highly unlikely that they will move for the Mexican.

Lozano picked up four goals and four assists across all competitions last season, and he is perhaps more suited to a midtable club.

The report mentions that clubs like West Ham United and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the player. It remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an official proposal.

There is no doubt that Lozano could still be a useful option for most clubs, and he will add pace, flair and goals to the side from the wide areas. The Mexican international is versatile enough to operate on both flanks as well.

He will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football next season.