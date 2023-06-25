Another Chelsea star leaves the club to join Saudi Pro League

Kalidou Koulibaly has officially completed his £20m move to Al-Hilal.

He becomes the latest big name star to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Saudi Pro League clubs are eying big money moves for star players from all over Europe. They have already signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, Ngolo Kante from Chelsea and Ruben Neves from Wolves to name a few.

Several other high-profile players have also been rumored to be potential targets for Saudi clubs, including Hugo Lloris from Tottenham, Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, and Sergio Ramos from PSG.

And Chelsea have now confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly has also joined Al-Hilal for £20m.

The 32-year-old only joined Chelsea last summer for £34m on a 4 year contract.

After just one year at the club, the club has decided to sell him to the Saudi Pro League who have dominated the transfer window so far.

He is not the only Chelsea player to move to Saudi. Earlier this week, Chelsea fan favourite Ngolo Kante also signed for Al-Ittihad while Edouard Mendy is set to join Al-Ahli.

Saudi Arabia’s attempt to lure to big name players to the league has not been received well by pundits in England with the likes of Gary Neville publicly voicing their concern over it and calling for the League to step in timely.