Aston Villa plot ambitious move for 29-year-old treble winner

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from Manchester City this summer and he was recently linked with Tottenham Hotspur as well.

According to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa want to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and Unai Emery will look to try and convince the Spanish defender to join the club.

However, a move looks difficult because Laporte is keen on joining a club with Champions League football.

It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old is ready to join the West Midlands club despite the absence of Champions League football.

Laporte has proven himself to be a reliable defender in the Premier League over the years and it seems that he could be open to pursuing a new challenge this summer.

The defender has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester City and he is no longer a key starter for them.

The Spaniard needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and moving away from Manchester City would be ideal for him.

Villa could give him the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League on a regular basis. They have shown tremendous improvement under the new manager Unai Emery and the Spanish manager has helped them secure European football for the next season.

He will be looking to put together a side capable of winning trophies in the coming seasons and Laporte would be a significant addition.

The 29-year-old has won multiple trophies during his time at Manchester City including the treble last season and his quality, experience and winning mentality would be priceless additions to the Aston Villa dressing room.