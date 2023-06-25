Aston Villa are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Pau Torres from Villarreal.

The 26-year-old Spanish defender has worked with Unai Emery in the past and the opportunity of a reunion could be tempting for both parties.

According to Cope, Aston Villa are prepared to pay €65 million (£55.9m) for the defender which would activate the release clause in his contract.

Torres has one year left in his contract with Villarreal and the opportunity to sell him for €65 million this summer could prove to be a tempting proposition for the Spanish club.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa have secured European football for the next season and they need a bigger and better sport to compete on all fronts.

Signing a quality defender should be a top priority for them and Torres could prove to be an exceptional acquisition.

The 26-year-old has proven his quality in La Liga and he has won a European trophy with Villarreal as well.

The Spaniard would be a major upgrade on someone like Tyrone Mings and he will help Aston Villa tighten up at the back.

The West Midlands club have the financial resources to get the deal done and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an exciting new step in the defender’s carrier.

He has proven himself in Spanish football and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.