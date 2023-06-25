Eddie Howe set to offload forward in order to fund move for James Maddison

According to recent reports, Eddie Howe is considering selling Allan Saint-Maximin as a way to raise funds for a potential deal to sign James Maddison from Leicester City.

That’s according to The Athletic, who have reported that in order to comply with strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, the Magpies may be forced to sell in order to acquire, and because France’s Saint-Maximin is one player able to command a decent fee, he could be the player sacrificed.

Although the former Nice winger is eager to stay at St James’ Park, the decision to move him on may be made for him with Howe and his coaching staff aiming to beat Spurs to England’s Maddison, who is expected to cost around £50m.

