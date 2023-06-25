Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The 19-year-old made quite an impression with Leeds United last season and Everton will look to prise him away from Elland Road this summer as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and it remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old is keen on a move back to the top flight.

The Toffees could definitely use more quality and depth in the wide areas and the Italian would be a quality acquisition.

The 19-year-old impressed with his performances against clubs like Manchester United last year and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker.

Everton managed to fend off relegation last season and they will be hoping to do better next year. They need to improve the squad in order to bounce back strongly and Gnonto would certainly add more cutting edge in the final third.

The Italian will add pace, flair and goals to the side. It will be interesting to see if Everton follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the player in the coming weeks.

Gnonto contributed to four goals and four assists across all competitions for Leeds last season, and those numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team. The 19-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for Everton.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be tempting for the young attacker, and he could have his head turned if Everton come forward with a concrete proposal.