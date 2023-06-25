Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains what Arsenal squad think of Kai Havertz

Arsenal’s squad are delighted Kai Havertz has agreed to join from Chelsea.

After enjoying a decent league campaign last time out that saw them finish second in the Premier League, just five points behind eventual champions Manchester City, the Gunners are now preparing to reinforce their squad ahead of next season.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been Mikel Arteta’s top target, and although Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have recently entered the equation, talks to bring the England international to the Emirates remain ongoing.

Rice isn’t the only big name to be linked with Arsenal though. After agreeing to a £65m deal, Germany’s Havertz is set to be unveiled as Arteta’s first signing of the summer next week.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal and Kai Havertz?

And according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s players have been messaging the incoming 24-year-old and already formed a strong relationship, which of course, is going to bode well when it comes to playing together.

“A lot of Arsenal’s players have been messaging Havertz,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“Their off-field connection already looks really, really good.”

Adding to the transfer’s details, Romano also noted that Arteta’s style of management was a huge factor in the former Bayer Leverkusen attacker’s decision to join the Gunners.

“Havertz believes that playing for Arteta and Arsenal was the best project, not just in England, but throughout the whole of Europe,” he added.

“Havertz thinks Arteta’s style, ideas and plans will only help make him a better player.”