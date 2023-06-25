Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says European clubs interested in signing Man United duo

Man United are looking to cash in on Eric Bailly and Alex Telles.

The Red Devils have not yet been active in this summer’s transfer window, but while several players remain on Erik Ten Hag’s shortlist, including Chelsea’s Mason Mount, another priority for the side is to offload players who do not feature in the Dutchman’s long-term plans.

And according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, two players who are now up for sale are defensive duo Bailly and Telles.

Bailly spent last season out on loan with Marseille with Telles enjoying a successful campaign with Europa League winners Sevilla.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Alex Telles and Eric Bailly leaving Man United?

However, discussing the Red Devils’ plan for both defenders, Romano revealed how United will not ask for big fees.

“Alex Telles and Eric Bailly have both been put up for sale by the club and it is really interesting because neither are in Erik Ten Hag’s plans for Man United’s future project so they’re allowed to leave,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“The club know both players will not command big fees so they’re willing to sell them for low asking prices. I don’t know exactly what these figures will be but what I can say for sure is that they’ll be low – really low.”

Going on to explain which leagues are expressing an interest in signing the two United defenders, Romano said: “As for what teams may be interested in signing the Man United defenders; there is interest in Telles from teams in Portugal with French clubs monitoring Bailly. Nothing is confirmed or agreed yet – the race is still open.”