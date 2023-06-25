Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Newcastle’s links to Dusan Vlahovic

Newcastle United have already had success in the Italian transfer market.

The Magpies will play in next season’s Champions League after Eddie Howe guided them to a top-four Premier League finish. Knowing they’re set to return to Europe’s most elite competition, the northeast giants have been preparing for a busy and important summer transfer window.

And although several signings are expected, the club’s first of the summer, and arguably their most exciting in recent history, is Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

The Italian, who after agreeing to a £60m deal, is now set to become his country’s most expensive player.

Fabrizio Romano on Dusan Vlahovic’s links to Newcastle

And following the club’s recent acquisition of Tonali, recent reports have suggested the Geordies could revisit Serie A in search of a new striker.

FootMercato recently reported that Howe is interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. However, offering fans an alternative view on a potential move for Juventus’ number nine, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted the Magpies are not currently pursuing a deal to bring the Serbia international to St James’ Park.

“Despite working hard on the Italian market in recent times, one player Newcastle United are not currently looking at is Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“I don’t know if Eddie Howe appreciates the Serbian or not, but as of right now, there is nothing concrete to these links.”

During his first 18 months in Turin. Vlahovic, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 23 goals in 63 games in all competitions.

