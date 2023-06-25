Man United have not yet made a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood.

After a female made allegations last year, Greenwood was arrested by Greater Manchester Police for attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault. However, seeing all charges bought against him dropped earlier this year, the English striker, who has been suspended by United for nearly a year, faces an uncertain future.

Legally free to continue working, Greenwood was recently pictured by The Sun putting in some work on a private training pitch.

And the Red Devils must now decide if they’re going to reintroduce the 21-year-old back into their senior squad, or if a loan or a permanent transfer is going to be best.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mason Greenwood?

However, responding to the speculation surrounding the United academy graduate, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Red Devils’ decision-makers are still conducting their own internal investigation and a final decision over the forward’s future has yet to be made.

“The striker was recently pictured putting in some work on a training pitch, and of course, a lot of fans want to know what Man United have planned for him,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“Unfortunately, I cannot provide much information and this is because the club are still conducting an internal investigation; there are still discussions ongoing. A final decision has not been made yet, but when one has, the club will formally communicate it. Anything else right now is purely speculation.”