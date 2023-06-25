Hello and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe to get this ad-free and straight to your inbox first thing in the morning!

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber is really keen to move to Arsenal. The Gunners are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms. I expect Mikel Arteta’s side to make another bid of around £35m soon.

On the subject of Arteta, the Spaniard is doing his absolute best to help convince Declan Rice to join Arsenal. If the West Ham captain chooses Arsenal over Man City, or any other club this summer, it'll mostly be down to Arteta.

Kai Havertz will be unveiled as a new Arsenal player next week. Mikel Arteta was absolutely crucial to this transfer. There were also some Arsenal players messaging the German. Their off-field connection already looks really, really good. You can find a lot more information on how Arteta convinced Havertz to join here.

Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann really wants to stay at Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman is enjoying life and has been clear that his absolute priority is to stay at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

Benfica

Angel Di Maria is set to join his former club. A verbal agreement is already in place with the Argentine, who is expected to sign a one-year deal.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Mohammed Kudus from Ajax is a top target for Roberto De Zerbi. A deal will not be easy to complete but the Seagulls are likely to try.

Chelsea

Chelsea are progressing really well in their talks to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo . Todd Bohely hopes to negotiate the £80m valuation Brighton have.

After agreeing to a £21m deal, Chelsea will say goodbye to Kalidou Koulibaly, who is set to be officially unveiled as a new Al Hilal player.

Cesar Azpilicueta is also ready to leave as recently revealed. He has agreed personal terms with Inter Milan and could leave Chelsea as a free agent. This is a concrete possibility now. He’s just waiting for Chelsea to give the green light – the deal now depends on the club. Read more about the Spaniard’s potential move to Serie A here.

Inter Milan

In the next few days, Yannick Bisseck will become a new Inter Milan player. The release clause will be paid in two instalments for £6m. The young German will join but this will not affect the Italian’s signing of Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea.

Suggestions that goalkeeper Andre Onana has changed agents amid links to Manchester United are false. His agent was, and remains, Albert Botines, who is taking care of negotiations. Botines met with Manchester United earlier this week — Chelsea have asked about Onana two weeks ago too. On the shot-stopper’s potential fee; Inter Milan want at least £43m (€50m) plus add-ons.

Juventus

Juventus are hopeful midfielder Adrien Rabiot will commit to a new contract. The Old Lady do not want to lose the Frenchman on a free transfer.

Liverpool

Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga remains a possible target for Liverpool and Chelsea but neither club are in active talks to sign the Spanish midfielder.

Man City

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The German side don’t want to sell Gvardiol for less than £86m (€100m).

Man United

Man United’s £55m bid for Mason Mount is still active but the Red Devils won’t wait forever. They’re prepared to walk away if a deal cannot be agreed with Chelsea.

Both Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are up for sale but the situation is not going to be clear until July for both, right now, nothing is now imminent. But what I can say is that the pair's valuations will be very low, no big fees at all. Find out more about what leagues are interested in signing the pair here.

Man United remain very clear in their position on Mason Greenwood, who was seen recently back on a training pitch – they are still conducting an internal investigation and discussions on his future are still ongoing. For now, there is nothing to report, but formal communication will arrive at the right moment.

Newcastle United

AC Milan will have a 10 per cent sell-on clause included in Sandro Tonali’s deal with Newcastle United. Milan will look to target midfield replacements in the coming days.

There have been some reports recently that Newcastle are considering making a move for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic but this is not something I am aware of. Read more about Newcastle's links to Vlahovic here.

Roma

Roma have agreed personal terms with Leeds United full-back Rasmus Kristensen. The deal is really advancing in the right direction now. Jose Mourinho also wants Diego Llorente – both are top targets.

