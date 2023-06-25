Jorginho teases Arsenal fans with a transfer hint on Instagram

Former Chelsea star Jorginho has appeared to confirm Kai Havertz move to Arsenal with his social media activity.

The pair along with some other Chelsea players were attending the wedding ceremony of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And Jorginho who moved to Arsenal last season posted a selfie of him with Kai Havertz and captioned it with three sets of eyes and a laughing emoji.

Jorginho quite evidently attempted to stir up speculation with his deliberate caption.

Havertz has strongly been linked with a £65m move to Arsenal and is reportedly on the verge of completing the move.

The hefty price tag has come under question considering that the German has only scored 19 goals in 91 leagye appearances for the Blues.

However, there is no denying of his quality and perhaps he could find his form back under Mikel Arteta.

 

 

