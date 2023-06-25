Leeds United ready to offload star player on a discounted price

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to sell French goalkeeper Illan Meslier at a discounted price, according to the latest report from Football Insider.

The club has informed Meslier that he will be made available for transfer if a bid matching their valuation is received.

Leeds United were previously hoping to get a fee in the region of £40million-plus for him but according to the report, they will not be contented with an offer in the region of £30m. This is due to his poor form in the latter stages of last season coupled with their relegation from the top-tier football.

In the past, Meslier has been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea. While Tottenham has already found a replacement for Hugo Lloris in Guglielmo Vicario, Chelsea and Manchester United are still in the market for a goalkeeper.

Manchester United have also been linked with Jordan Pickford who is also now available on a reduced fee due to Everton’s financial situation. This may potentially sway the Red Devils towards pursuing a move for the England number one instead of Meslier.

The Frenchman initially joined Leeds on loan from Lorient in 2019 before securing a permanent transfer a year later. His impressive performances led to him displacing Kiko Casilla as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Despite his poor form towards the end of last season, he remains a top quality goalkeeper and considering his young age, he could only become better.

