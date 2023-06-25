Leeds United star Rodrigo Moreno is set to leave the club and join Sevilla, according to Vamos Mi Sevilla.

The report claims that the player has agreed personal terms with the Spanish side and will complete the transfer on the 1st of July.

The 32-year-old had his best season at Leeds this past campaign where he scored 15 goals and assisted two in all competitions. He joined the club from Valencia in 2020 and since then has scored 28 goals for the club.

According to the report, Rodrigo has ‘reached an agreement with Sevilla and will join the them starting from July 1st, as he still has a contract with Leeds United’.

This does not come as a surprise as he is too good a player to stick around and play Championship football following Leeds’ relegation.

At 32, he would rather prefer to play top tier football in the final stages of his career. At Sevilla, he will be reuniting with former Leeds director Victor Orta.