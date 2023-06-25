Liverpool are interested in signing the Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.
According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 21-year-old midfielder is ready for the next step in his career and talks have taken place with Liverpool recently.
Apparently, the midfielder has a release clause of €40 million in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay up.
The 21-year-old had an impressive campaign with Celta Vigo and he scored 11 goals and picked up 4 assists across all competitions.
Veiga was one of the most promising young talents in Spanish football this past season and he has the ability to develop into a top-class player.
Liverpool need to add more creativity and goals to their midfield and the 21-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment.
Apparently, the midfielder is likely to move after the under-21 Euros and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with a concrete proposal for the player.
The Reds certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported €40 million release clause and the midfielder could end up justifying the investment in the long run.
Liverpool amongst the clubs interested in Gabri #Veiga. Talks with #LFC took place.
More good talks with other clubs. Open race. Veiga, ready for a big step after the U21 Euros. Therefore no final decision yet.
?? Release clause of around €40m. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/ZZSnCpbDyW
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2023
Veiga is a prodigious talent with immense potential and he needs to join a club where he will get ample game time. Also, he needs a manager who will nurture his talent.
Working under Jurgen Klopp could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential. The German manager has a proven record of turning talented young players into established superstars.
There is no doubting this lad has talent, but I’m struggling to see our transfer window strategy. I know we’ve lost a lot gf midfielders, but let’s be honest, most didn’t make it to the pitch.
Henderson and Fabinho need to step up from last year, but both are past their best, Tiago has to go.
Mac Alister and Trent should be the 2 we base our midfield around, leaving 1 more space and 3 back ups.
So our remaining midfielders: Carvalho (attacking), Jones (Attacking), Elliot( Attacking).
Looking at that, I’m not sure what adding another U21 Attacking Midfielder is going to achieve.
Thuram looks to be what we need more, young, strong, but more defensive minded. That means he can rotate with Trent and Mac Alister. The other 3 rotate to stay fresh and be creative. Henderson and Fabinho fill in and cover.