Liverpool pushing hard to sign 22-yr-old midfielder, deal expected to be agreed

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice.

The Reds have been trying to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman for a while, and it seems that the Premier League giants now expect to complete the deal in the coming weeks.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are pushing hard to secure a full agreement with the French club.

Thuram is a tremendous talent with a massive future ahead of him, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

It is no secret that the Reds will have to bring in multiple midfield signings this summer, especially after the departure of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on free transfers.

Liverpool have already secured the signing of Alexis Mac Allister but they need to add more quality in the middle of the park.

Thuram has shown his quality in Ligue 1 and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The 22-year-old picked up two goals and eight assists across all competitions last season, and he has the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder with the right coaching and experience.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a proven track record of developing young players and he could help the 22-year-old Frenchman fulfil his tremendous potential.

Apparently, Newcastle United have expressed an interest in the player as well, but it seems that Liverpool are currently front-runners to secure his signature.