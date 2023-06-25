Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

Pep Guardiola has made the world cup star his priority signing with reports claiming Manchester City are set to make a world-record bid for him which would make him the most expensive defender in the world.

According to the latest report from Daily Mail, the treble winners are set to make a £103m bid for the defender.

This could come as good news for Arsenal as City are reportedly unlikely to splash the cash on Declan Rice who is also expected to cost around £100m.

Arsenal have had two bids rejected for the 24-year-old defensive midfielder with West Ham adamant on their £100m valuation.

And as per the report by Sunday Express, City are expected to submit a bid for Declan Rice next however, the bid is expected to be a competitive bid and not something that would blow Arsenal out of the race.

Arsenal fans will now closely watch as Manchester City’s transfer activity unfolds, keeping their hopes alive for a potential deal for Rice in the near future.