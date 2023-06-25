Chelsea are interested in signing the Brazilian winger Raphinha during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Brazilian joined Barcelona last summer, but the move has not gone according to plan.

Despite showing his quality from time to time, the 26-year-old has faced criticism for his inconsistencies.

A return to the Premier League has been tipped and a report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea could look to sign him.

Apparently, the newly appointed Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the Brazilian winger.

Chelsea have already signed players like Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk in recent months. It will be interesting to see how to accommodate another winger in the side.

Raphinha played his best football in the Premier League with Leeds United and a return to his comfort zone could be ideal for him.

The 26-year-old is still very much at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge. He will add goals and creativity from the wide areas.

The Brazilian international is versatile enough to play on either flank, and he could be a key player for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager needs to improve Chelsea’s attack this summer and the Blues must look to sign a reliable finisher as well.

Raphinha has 10 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions this past season and he will certainly improve the Blues going forward.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to cash in on the player after just one year at the club.