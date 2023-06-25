Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to secure the signature of James Maddison in the coming weeks.

However, a report from Daily Mail claims that Newcastle United could hijack the move for the 26-year-old.

Apparently, a rival bid from Newcastle remains possible and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Leicester City value the midfielder at £60 million but the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price. The midfielder has just one year left on his contract and Tottenham’s initial proposal is thought to be around half of what Leicester are demanding.

There is no doubt that Newcastle have more financial resources compared to Tottenham and they can offer the play a Champions League football as well.

The Magpies need to add more creativity and goals in the final third and Maddison would be a quality acquisition.

The England international ended the Premier League season with 10 goals and 9 assists to his name and he could make a big difference for Newcastle in the final third. He will help open up deep defences and his ability from set-pieces could prove to be invaluable as well.

The Magpies ended up drawing 14 league matches last season because of the lack of goals and chance creation in the final third. Someone like Maddison could fix that problem.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to improve their defensive options as well and the report from Daily Mail claims that Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen is a target for them.