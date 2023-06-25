Saudi club delegation will arrive in London next week to hold negotiations with Merseyside club over star player

Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal are interested in signing Everton’s Demarai Gray.

He is the latest Premier League star to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia who are currently dominating the summer transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League clubs are all eying big money moves for star players from all over Europe. They have already signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, Ngolo Kante from Chelsea and Ruben Neves from Wolves to name a few.

Several other high-profile players have also been rumored to be potential targets for Saudi clubs, including Hugo Lloris from Tottenham, Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, and Sergio Ramos from PSG.

According to reports from Sky Sports, as cited by the Daily Mail, Al-Hilal ‘want to’ sign Demarai Gray and are expected to hold negotiations with Everton in the coming week.

A delegation from the Saudi club is set to travel to London for the talks.

A delegation from the Saudi Arabian side is expected in London this week for negotiations ?? pic.twitter.com/NXwNzBeb5E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 25, 2023

While players like Lionel Messi, Romelu Lukaku, and Son Heung-min have resisted the allure of lucrative moves to Saudi Arabia so far, it remains to be seen whether Gray, who is only 26 years old, will opt for a transfer that secures his financial future over continuing to play at the highest level.