Simon Thomas emerges as surprise replacement for Jeff Stelling

A surprising contender has emerged as a potential replacement for the iconic Jeff Stelling as the host of Sky Sports’ beloved show, Soccer Saturday.

According to reports from the Sun, Simon Thomas, former Blue Peter presenter, is being considered for the role starting from the next season.

Simon Thomas had previously worked as a football presenter for Sky but had to step away from full-time broadcasting after the tragic loss of his wife, in order to care for his son.

However, he has recently returned to the industry as a freelancer on various platforms and has expressed his desire to make a full-time comeback, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The report suggests that he is among the leading contenders to fill the void left by Jeff Stelling’s departure.

Replacing Stelling will not be an easy task considering the legacy he leaves behind.

He is widely recognised for his extensive work in football coverage on Sky Sports. Starting his career as a reporter for local newspapers, he made the transition to broadcasting when Sky Sports hired him in 1992.

Over the past three decades, Stelling has become a familiar face to football enthusiasts throughout the UK, hosting the immensely popular Soccer Saturday show.