18 goals last season: Newcastle plotting summer move for 26-year-old forward

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Magpies would be willing to offer around €35 million for the striker according to reports via Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old Moroccan international scored 18 goals across all competitions last season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle.

Although the Magpies have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson at their disposal, they could use more options in front of the goal.

Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League next year and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions.

En-Nesyri has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and the likes of West Ham United have tried to sign him unsuccessfully.

It seems that the player is now open to a move to English football and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a fee with Sevilla.

The Spanish outfit are apparently in need of money and they could look to cash in on their key player if there is a right offer on the table.

The opportunity to join a big club like Newcastle with an ambitious project will be an attractive proposition for any player and the 26-year-old Moroccan will look to prove himself in English football.

En-Nesyri is a target man who will add aerial prowess to the Newcastle attack. Furthermore, he is an expert when it comes to holding the ball up and he will help bring others into the play.

The 26-year-old has the physicality to succeed in English football and he could prove to be a useful player for Newcastle next season.